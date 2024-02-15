PM Modi to launch development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan, Haryana on Feb 16

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,750 crore in Rajasthan and Haryana on Friday.

An official statement said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects costing more than Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan via video conference and will also address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme.

He will later visit Rewari in Haryana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors, it said.