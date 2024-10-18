Home
Supreme Court paves way for trial in sacrilege cases against Dera Sach Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

The development comes as a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan vacated the stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the trial and directed Ram Rahim to file a response.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 07:04 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 07:04 IST
