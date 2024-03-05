Have sought rank nomenclature change in Navy as we now have women sailors also: Admiral Kumar

Panaji: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Tuesday said they have approached the Defence Ministry for an approval of changing the nomenclature of various ranks as they now have women sailors also.

He expressed hope that since gender neutrality has been introduced in the Indian Navy, it will have a woman chief in 30-35 years.

He was addressing media persons during the inauguration of a new administrative building of the Naval War College (NWC) at Verem in North Goa.

"We follow all roles, all ranks. Hoping that 30-35 years down the line we will have a woman chief of naval staff speaking to you all," Admiral Kumar said.

The Navy already has a woman commanding officer of a ship based in Goa, he noted.

"Recently, we have got a consensus from all the people concerned and we have taken it with the ministry for approval for changing the rank nomenclature, like leading seamen, seamen class I, seamen class II, because now we have got women sailors also," he said.