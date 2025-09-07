<p>Washington: Political lobbyist Jason Miller, whose lobbying was hired by India, met US President Donald Trump and a few officials of his administration, against the backdrop of tensions in ties between the two countries over Washington's policy on trade and tariffs.</p>.<p>Miller heads SHW Partners LLC that was hired by the Indian embassy in April reportedly for $1.8 million for a year.</p>.<p>Miller did not mention the purpose of his meeting with Trump and other officials, but posted several photos including one with Trump on social media.</p>.<p>"Fantastic week in Washington with so many friends being in town, topped off of course by having the opportunity to stop in and see our President in-action! Keep up the great work, @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!," he posted.</p>.Trump's aide Navarro criticises India again over Russian oil purchases.<p>The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a major downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent including a 25 per cent additional duties for India's purchase of Russian crude oil. India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".</p>.<p>However, there were signs of efforts to check the downturn with President Trump on Friday describing India-US relationship as "special" and that he will always be "friends" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p>.<p>"I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great prime minister, he's great. I'll always be friends but I just don’t like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump said a news conference.</p>.<p>"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," he said.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Modi also reciprocated to the US President's remarks.</p>.<p>"Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties," Modi said.</p>.<p>"India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership," he noted on 'X'. </p>