Hearing on Lakshadweep ferry point: Residents oppose shifting of Kasaba Bengre passenger point

<p>Mangaluru: A majority of participants at the environmental public hearing regarding the dedicated jetty here for Lakshadweep objected to the proposal to shift the Kasaba Bengre passenger ferry point for the project.</p>.<p>They, however, urged authorities to expedite the work on the Lakshadweep jetty to help establish a sea trade route with the union territory. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V.</p>.<p>Trawl Boat Association president Chethan Bengre said, once completed, the project would boost the region’s economy. Kasaba Bengre Jamaat president Bilal Moideen said the area, with a population of 30,000, depended heavily on passenger ferry service to reach Mangaluru.</p>.Air India ferries 228 passengers stranded in Ulaanbaatar to Delhi.<p>Around 7,000 people use the service daily for education, work and access to healthcare. Therefore, he said, ferry point should not be shifted 300 metres from current location. Such a move would delay access to Bunder and Mangaluru, more so in emergencies.</p>.<p>If ferry point is shifted, people will be forced to travel an additional km and new location lacks basic facilities, Toyyub, a resident, said. Increased operational costs would likely raise ferry fares, burdening the poor, he said.</p>