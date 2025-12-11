Blame game erupts over North Karnataka’s problems

<p>Belagavi: A debate to discuss the many problems plaguing the North Karnataka descended into a political slugfest in the Legislative Council on Wednesday, with members of the ruling party and the opposition trading blame for the backwardness of the region.</p>.<p>However, members cutting across party lines acknowledged the need for comprehensive development of the region across irrigation, infrastructure, employment and several other sectors.</p>.<p>Minister for Minor Irrigation and Leader of the House N S Boseraju alleged that the Centre was not extending enough assistance to develop the Kalyana Karnataka region, which had been accorded special status under Article 371 (J).</p>.<p>He also found fault with the Centre for the failure to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) centre in Raichur.</p>.Groundwater levels entirely depleted in 45 taluks in Karnataka: N S Boseraju.<p>However, Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Council N Ravikumar cited findings from the Dr Nanjundappa report on regional imbalances to highlight the plight of constituencies represented by former chief ministers.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, former minister and senior BJP leader C T Ravi said that Congress MLAs elected from the region were prone to stay at their homes in Bengaluru, ignoring the problems of North Karnataka.</p>.<p>BJP MLC Hanumanth Nirani, who initiated the discussion, stressed the need for a medical college in each district of the region, besides calling for shifting government departments to North Karnataka.</p>.<p>He also underscored the importance of completing the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP), and called for linking the River Kali with the River Ghataprabha.</p>.<p>Silencing voices seeking separate statehood for the region was possible only if regional imbalance in development was addressed, he said.</p>.<p>Shashil Namoshi, meanwhile, said that, although relatively more developed than Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka derived the benefits of the entire region’s backwardness.</p>.<p>He also called for resolutions in both the Assembly and the Council demanding the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur. He also called for sending a delegation to the Centre to plead the state’s case. </p>.<p>Ravikumar took exception to the fact that only three ministers and very few Congress members were in the House were present for the discussion.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Vishwanath’s take </p>.<p>Meanwhile, former minister and senior MLC Adagooru H Vishwanath said that the government schemes should be geared towards providing work to those willing to do so.</p>.<p>Vishwanath said, “If the money – more than Rs 1 lakh crore – spent on guarantee schemes had been used for completing the third phase of UKP, it would have helped farmers. I am not calling for the schemes to be stopped. But how have they contributed to the state’s development? During his tenure as CM, S Bangarappa offered free power up to 10HP for irrigation pump-sets. We need schemes such as those.”</p>.<p>Why hadn’t a government college been set up in Davanagere, said Vishwanath, pointing to a ‘private octopus’ dominating the sector in the region.</p>.<p>“We politicians have become a hindrance to development. Politicians and officials are responsible for projects remaining incomplete,” Vishwanath added.</p>