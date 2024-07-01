Home
Heated exchange between Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi in Lok Sabha over comments on Hinduism

While Modi and Shah accused Rahul of calling the entire Hindu society violent, the latter replied saying that 'BJP, Modi are not entire Hindu society'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 09:31 IST
Last Updated : 01 July 2024, 09:31 IST

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed heated exchanges between Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over comments on Hinduism.

While Modi and Shah accused Rahul of calling the entire Hindu society violent, the latter replied saying that "BJP, Modi are not entire Hindu society".

The uproar started after Rahul in the Lok Sabha attacked BJP in Lok Sabha, saying, "Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods".

The Congress leader further emphasised that all religions talk about courage, citing Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism to underline the importance of fearlessness.

After PM Modi interrupted Rahul's speech, Shah demanded an apology from the LoP saying, "Crores of people take pride in being Hindus, does Rahul Gandhi think they are all violent?"

More to follow...

Published 01 July 2024, 09:31 IST
