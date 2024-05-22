'Heeramandi' star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak

New Delhi: Actor Manisha Koirala met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at his residence to celebrate 100 years of United Kingdom-Nepal's friendship treaty.
The Heeramandi star took to her Instagram to share a series of photographs from the celebrations at Sunak's official residence 10 Downing Street in London.
''It was an honour to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country Nepal.
''I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp,'' the Nepal-born actor posted.
Koirala, 53, also said that it was surprising that many people at the event had watched her OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
''Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen 'Heeramandi' on Netflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!'' the actor wrote.
Published 22 May 2024, 09:01 IST