'Her evidence cannot be treated as effaced,' SC upholds gang rape conviction, though victim turned hostile

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said evidence of a witness cannot be treated as effaced or washed off the record altogether just because he or she resiled from the statement in the cross examination during the criminal trial.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta upheld the conviction and sentence of 10-year imprisonment imposed upon a man for the offence of gang rape, even after finding that the victim, her mother and aunt have not supported the prosecution in cross examination.

"It appears that, on account of a long gap between the examination-in-chief and cross examination, the witnesses were won over by the accused and they resiled from the version as deposed in the examination-in-chief which fully incriminates the accused," the court said.

The court dismissed the appeal by Selvamani against the concurrent findings by the Madras High Court and the trial court at Vellore.

Both the courts had convicted him and three others for offences punishable under Section 376(2)(g) and 506(1) of IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.