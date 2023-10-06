Home
india

High courts will not deny access to hybrid mode hearings to desirous lawyers, litigants in 2 weeks: SC

It also directed the high courts to put in place the standard operating procedures (SoP) for availing access to hybrid or video conferencing hearings in four weeks.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 10:43 IST

No high court in the country shall deny access to video conference or hearing through hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants after two weeks, the Supreme Court said on Friday while making it clear that technology is not a matter of choice for judges now.

Irked over minimal use of technology in ensuring hybrid hearings in high courts, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued a slew of directions to ensure that such modes are not disbanded.

“After the lapse of two weeks from this order, no high court shall deny access to video conference facility or hearing through hybrid facility to any member of the bar and litigants,” the bench said.

It also directed the high courts to put in place the standard operating procedures (SoP) for availing access to hybrid or video conferencing hearings in four weeks.

“We direct the Union IT Ministry to ensure internet connectivity to courts in north eastern states to ensure access to online hearings,” it said.

“If you want to be a judge then you have to be tech-friendly,” the CJI said, adding, “Technology is no longer a matter of choice.”

Earlier, the top court had sought the response of all the high courts and some tribunals on whether they have disbanded the hybrid mode of hearing cases, allowing lawyers and litigants to appear in a matter through video-conferencing as well.

India News Supreme Court High Court lawyers

