Himachal govt rushes to recover money distributed to ineligible recipients under PM Kisan Yojana: Report

Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district administration has sent notices for the recovery of funds to 4,189 individuals who received more than Rs 5.72 crore through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) programme despite being ineligible, The Tribune reported on Saturday.

The publication reports that these individuals were not farmers - whom the scheme is meant for - rather, they earned income from pensions and salaries, with some even being income tax payers.

In some instances, even Class 1 government officials benefited from the scheme, the report notes.

As part of their efforts, the district administration has deployed 24 revenue officials to identify and recover funds from these ineligible recipients. As per the report, 722 individuals have returned Rs 95.36 lakh to the government so far -- that means, over 80 per cent of the amount is yet to be recovered.