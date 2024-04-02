186 roads, including 3 national highways, closed in Himachal Pradesh, MeT predicts wet spell

Shimla: A total of 186 roads, including three National Highways, are still closed in Himachal Pradesh even though the state witnessed a dry day on Monday.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 175 roads are closed in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

The Shimla MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 3 to 6 and issued yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from Wednesday to Friday.