himachal pradesh

BJP party of rich people like Ambani and Adani, says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Addressing rallies in Sujanpur assembly constituency to seek votes for Congress candidate Captain Ranjit, Sukhu lashed out at Rana for 'ditching' the Congress.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 16:14 IST
Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday claimed that Congress is people's party, while the BJP is a party of 'rich people like Ambani and Adani'.

Attacking Congress rebel Rajinder Rana, Sukhu said, "Rana has sold his honour and has been taking votes from people by changing parties many times. But this time, there is a battle between truth and lies in which truth will win."

Addressing rallies in Sujanpur assembly constituency to seek votes for Congress candidate Captain Ranjit, Sukhu lashed out at Rana for 'ditching' the Congress.

Published 17 May 2024, 16:14 IST
