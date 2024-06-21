CM Sukhvinder Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur, BJP's Hoshiyar Singh file nominations for Dehra bypoll

Meanwhile, Jai Ram Thakur accompanied the party's Dehra bypoll candidate to the nomination centre and addressed a rally, during which he said, "Sukhu wants to function as dictator but people will not accept it." "The chief minister is himself responsible for the prevailing political situation in the state and his own ministers, MLAs and leaders turned against him due to his dictatorial style of functioning," the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh assembly said.