Congress, Arvind Kejriwal synonymous with corruption: Anurag Thakur

"The Congress and Arvind Kejriwal are synonymous with corruption and they have no love and faith for the people. They are working only to get power to mint the money and harass the opponents," the BJP candidate from Hamirpur Lok Sabha alleged.

He asserted that the people of the country were wise enough and would oust both the Congress and the AAP from Indian polity.

Thakur claimed that at the time of disaster during last year's monsoon, Himachal Pradesh was given assistance of Rs 1,700 crore by the Centre and 13 NDRF teams were sent to the state to help the victims.

But the leaders of the ruling Congress in the state were claiming that the BJP-led Centre did nothing for the people during the disaster crisis, he said, adding that the Congress leaders indulged in "bandarbaant" (allocation of funds to favoured people).

"It is almost 10 months since the disaster but the victims are still angry over not getting the necessary help from the state government. Some Congress leaders tried to mislead the people by blaming it on the Centre but failed miserably. The truth is the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh had not made any preparations to deal with the disaster.

"The state government also delayed in providing relief to the disaster-affected people," Thakur alleged.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the poll meetings, he alleged that the rivals of the BJP have already carried out caste surveys in some of the southern states where they are in power and "taken away 5 per cent of the reservation meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs and given it Muslims".

Now the question arises whether they are going to do it in Himachal Pradesh too, Thakur posed and asserted that the people have made up their minds to vote for the BJP and ensure a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.