Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Motorola unveils Moto G67 Power with 7,000mAh battery in India

The Moto G67 Power comes in three Pantone curated colour options — Pantone Cilantro, Curacao Blue and Parachute.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 12:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G.

Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G.

Credit: Motorola

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 12:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonesMotorolasmartphoneQualcommAndroid phone

Follow us on :

Follow Us