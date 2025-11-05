<p>Motorola on Wednesday (November 5) launched a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/motorola-moto-g06-power-with-7000mah-battery-launched-in-india-3755767">budget Android phone</a> Moto G67 Power in India.</p><p>The new device sports a 6.7-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 1050 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and the device comes with an IP64 dust-and-water-splash-resistant rating and MIL-STD 810H certification.</p>.Google Pixel 9a review: Reliable AI phone with incredible camera.<p>It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speaker tuned with Dolby Atmos, dual microphones, dual SIM slots (nano + nano), a type-C USB port, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G modem (11 SA/NSA bands) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, the device features a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Adreno 710 GPU, Android 15 (one Android OS update + three years of security patches), 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and a big 7,000mAh battery with up to 33W fast wired charging capability.</p><p>Motorola device also boasts of a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8) with 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, support macro mode) with LED flash on the back.</p>.<p>It also features a 32MP(f/2.2) front camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the back cameras can record 4K videos at 30 fps (frames per second).</p><p>The Moto G67 Power comes in three Pantone curated colour options — Pantone Cilantro, Curacao Blue and Parachute. All the variants boast of an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style. It will be available in-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- variant for Rs 15,999.</p><p><strong>Moto G67 Power vs competition</strong></p><p>Motorola phone will be up against the iQOO Z10, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/cmf-phone-2-pro-review-best-in-its-class-3544355">CMF Phone Pro 2(review</a>), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-galaxy-a17-review-mid-range-phone-with-incremental-upgrade-3748347">Samsung Galaxy A17 (review)</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/redmi-15-review-power-packed-phone-for-entertainment-buffs-3714344">Xiaomi's Redmi 15 (review)</a>, among others.</p>.iQOO Z10 review: Really good phone for multi-media consumption.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>