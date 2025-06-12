Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Declare cow as 'Rashtra Mata': Swami Avimukteshwaranand

His media in-charge in a press conference here said the Swami has launched a nationwide 'Gau Dhwaj' (Cow Flag) campaign to press for action on his demands.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 14:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 14:57 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us