<p>Shimla: Three students of a government college in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala have been booked for ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, while a professor has been booked for sexual harassment of a 19-year-old girl, police said on Friday.</p><p>The girl died during treatment at a Ludhiana hospital on December 26 last year and the case was registered on Thursday.</p><p>The case was registered following a complaint by the father of the victim, who alleged that his daughter was beaten by three seniors -- Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika -- on September 18, 2025, while a college professor Ashok Kumar indulged in obscene acts with her.</p><p>Due to the beating and harassment, the girl was hospitalised and died during treatment, the complainant said.</p><p>He said the complaint could not be lodged earlier as his daughter was traumatised and had to be hospitalised.</p><p>A case under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5) (common intention) of BNS and Section 3 of Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act 2009 has been registered and investigations are underway police said.</p>