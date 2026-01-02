Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal college professor, three girl students booked for ragging, sexual harassment

Due to the beating and harassment, the girl was hospitalised and died during treatment, the complainant said.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsSexual HarassmentRagging

Follow us on :

Follow Us