Himachal's first robotic lab to come up in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): The first robotic lab of Himachal Pradesh will be established at Jukhala center of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in the first phase, the official said.

Along with the virtual lab, other installations would also be made soon to enable the school children to study science related subjects with ease.