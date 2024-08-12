IIT-Mandi makes 'reincarnation' and 'out-of-body experience' compulsory subjects: Report

This course is offered by Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) department and covers topics like subtle body, reincarnation, and near-death and 'out-of-body experiences', the report said.

The Indian Knowledge Systems department was established in 2020 under the Ministry of Education and its main aim was to enhance and promote traditional Indian knowledge.

Moreover, the course touches upon topics like theories of consciousness, the impact of Indian art and dance on the mind, and meditation practices.

It also introduces the Western and Ayurvedic views on physical body anatomy and the gut-mind connection, it said.

The institute has also made Bhagavad Gita classes compulsory along with yoga. This has prompted many to see it as an imposition of certain religious ideologies through courses.