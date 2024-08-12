IIT-Mandi makes 'reincarnation' and 'out-of-body experience' compulsory subjects: Report

One of India's premier institutes—Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi is now reportedly making it compulsory for its BTech students to study 'reincarnation' and 'out-of-body experiences' as subjects.
IIT-Mandi's decision to make such subjects compulsory has stirred a discussion on social media with many questioning the institution's decision.
Calling it 'Introduction to Consciousness and Wellbeing', IIT-Mandi has introduced this course for first year engineering students, according to a India Times report.
This course is offered by Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) department and covers topics like subtle body, reincarnation, and near-death and 'out-of-body experiences', the report said.
The Indian Knowledge Systems department was established in 2020 under the Ministry of Education and its main aim was to enhance and promote traditional Indian knowledge.
Moreover, the course touches upon topics like theories of consciousness, the impact of Indian art and dance on the mind, and meditation practices.
It also introduces the Western and Ayurvedic views on physical body anatomy and the gut-mind connection, it said.
The institute has also made Bhagavad Gita classes compulsory along with yoga. This has prompted many to see it as an imposition of certain religious ideologies through courses.
After this news broke out, social media was abuzz with questions and criticisms over the institute's decision.
One user said, "IITs are losing their prestige."
Others took a more creative way to express their anger saying, "Course material ke liye ganga provide karege kya?" (Will Ganga be provided for the course material?)
Published 12 August 2024, 17:27 IST