Himachal Pradesh

Labourer killed, another injured as debris falls in Mahla tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

They were pulled out from under the debris by other workers and immediately taken to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, police said.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 15:28 IST



A labourer of Nepalese origin died and another was injured as debris from an under-construction tunnel fell on them while they were working on a four-lane project in Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The victims, who were related, were working at an additional tunnel of Mahla-1 of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk Four Lane project when the incident occurred.

The two workers were seriously injured. They were pulled out from under the debris by other workers and immediately taken to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment, they said.

One of the workers succumbed to his injuries and his body has been sent for a post-mortem. The other seriously injured worker has been taken to Anandpur Sahib for treatment.

DSP Headquarters Madan Dhiman said the matter is being investigated.

(Published 25 September 2023, 15:28 IST)
India NewsHimachal Pradesh

