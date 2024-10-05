Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Municipal Commissioner orders demolition of 3 unauthorised storeys of disputed Sanjauli mosque in Shimla

Advocate of the Waqf Board B S Thakur said the commissioner's office will conduct the next hearing on December 21 regarding the two remaining floors (ground and first floor).
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 14:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 14:20 IST
India NewsShimlaHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us