No-trust vote against Sukhu govt? 15 BJP MLAs suspended from Himachal Assembly

15 BJP MLAs were suspended from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday amid speculation that the saffron party is preparing to move a no-confidence motion against CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government.

The development comes moments after Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the government. Vikramaditya is the son of late Congress stalwart and former state Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh.



News agency ANI reported that the 15 suspended MLAs include Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, and Dileep Thakur. They were expelled by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for allegedly shouting slogans in his chamber earlier today.

This comes after a stunning upset suffered by the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, where the BJP won the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat, with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi and setting the stage for possible a no-trust motion in the Assembly.

The voting resulted in a tie, with both the Congress and the BJP candidates receiving 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots, officials said.

Hours later, the grand old party's top leadership swung into action to pacify the disgruntled lawmakers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are reportedly "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

(With inputs from PTI)

More to follow...