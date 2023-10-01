Home
Himachal Pradesh

Officials to take action against those behind child begging in Himachal Pradesh's Una

Last Updated 01 October 2023, 09:19 IST

Strict action would be taken against people behind child begging, especially during the Navratri fairs at Chintpurni from October 15 to 23, officials said on Sunday.

Presiding over a meeting for fair preparations, Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vivek Mahajan said this step has been taken as the nexus behind child begging operates during such fairs every year on a large scale.

The fair area will be divided into four sectors and about 350 male and female police personnel and home guards will be deployed to maintain peace and law and order in the area, the SDM said.

The Jal Shakti Department has been instructed to provide clean drinking water to the devotees coming during the fair. Apart from this, kiosks will also be installed at four places for drinking water, he said.

Mahajan said that during the fair, devotees will get darshan slips at Mai Das Sadan, Shambhu Barrier and other places. It is mandatory to take permission to set up langar.

(Published 01 October 2023, 09:19 IST)
India NewsHimachal PradeshChild labour

