Order directing demolition of Shimla mosque's 3 storeys received, Waqf Board informed: Masjid panel chief

The Muslim Welfare Committee had given representation to MC commissioner asking to seal an unauthorised portion of the Sanjauli mosque and said they will themselves demolish the unauthorised portion.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:46 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 12:46 IST
India NewsHimachal PradeshMosquesWaqf

