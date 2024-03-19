Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh orders families of drug addicts to pay fine

Hamirpur (HP): The families of drug addicts will be liable to pay fine prescribed by the Mahila Mandal and drug-free families will be honoured with the title of ideal families, the Lambloo gram panchayat here has said in an order.

Located near National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the suburbs of Hamirpur town, the Lambloo panchayat is headed by Kartar Singh Chauhan.

A former educationist, Chauhan has formed drug-free committees in the panchayat wards, entrusting the responsibility to eradicate drug abuse to women workers.

"The families whose people are drug addicts will pay the fine prescribed by the Mahila Mandal," Chauhan said.

He added that families with no drug addicts, including those who abstain from smoking, will be honoured with the title of 'ideal families'.

According to the panchayat order, the women in-charge of the committees are going door-to-door to collect signatures from women on undertakings stating no one in their house smokes or consumes other intoxicants.