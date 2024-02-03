Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh: Over 500 roads, including 4 national highways, closed

Shimla: After consecutive days of moderate to heavy snow in several parts of the Himachal Pradesh, 504 roads, including four national highways, in the state were closed for vehicular traffic, officials said.

Shimla, the state’s capital, saw a brief spell of snowfall on Saturday bringing cheer to residents and tourists. The city and its adjoining areas witnessed intermittent snowfall with overcast skies.

The weather office predicted heavy snow in isolated places of the state on Sunday.

The local MeT station has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning in isolated places on Saturday and for thunderstorm, lightning and hail storm with heavy snow at isolated places on Sunday.