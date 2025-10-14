Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesciencespace

SpaceX completes 11th Starship test before debuting upgraded prototype

Starship, which includes the Starship upper stage stacked atop its Super Heavy booster, launched at 6:23 p.m. CT (2323 GMT) from SpaceX's Starbase facilities.
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 03:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 03:47 IST
Elon MuskSpaceScience NewsStarlinkSatellitesStarship

Follow us on :

Follow Us