The Tuesday Interview | ‘We haven’t received any special relief package from the Centre’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu completed one year in office this week. After the Congress’ losses in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, he is the only party CM in the Hindi heartland. The last 12 months have been a trying time for the first-time CM as the state has faced unprecedented rains and landslides. In this interview with DH’s Sumit Pande, Sukhu says, despite revenue constraints, his government has implemented key poll promises, including the old pension scheme. Excerpts:
How is the state coping with the damage caused by the extreme weather conditions in the state last year?
As chief minister, it has been a challenging year. At times, I had to personally supervise rescue operations when the tourists were stuck in the higher reaches. I deputed one minister and one parliamentary secretary to rescue tourists from Chandratal Lake, which was a very difficult operation. Four-hundred and fifty people died in the calamity, and 16,000 houses were destroyed. We incurred a total loss of Rs 12,000 crore.
How has the state coped with the reconstruction and rehabilitation?
We have provided monetary help and support to all 16,000 people for reconstruction. The people of the state have been generous in donating to the relief funds. I have done my bit by donating my entire life savings, worth Rs 51 lakh, to rebuilding the state.
How much aid and support have you received from the central government?
We have not received any special relief package. There have been visits by the NHAI teams to look into the alignments of the Mandi-Manali highway, which, in some places, is prone to landslides. There have been discussions on tunnelling the area to make roads safe and secure for movement in all weather.
Your party made many poll-promises in the election campaign, including the implementation of the old pension scheme. Has it been a burden on the exchequer?
OPS was an important poll promise since it affects a large section of our population and has benefited 1.36 lakh government employees. And we implemented the decision within two months of taking over. Any other dispensation would have taken this decision closer to elections for political gains. But we consider it part of our programme to provide assured income to the employees who retire after services.
And this has taken our current expenditure on salaries and pensions to Rs 25,000 crore, which is almost a fifth of our revenue.
What has the state done to provide employment to the youth, especially by providing job opportunities outside the government?
We have initiated a scheme to encourage startups. Rs 680 crore has been allocated for the purpose. For buying an electric vehicle for taxi services, the government provides a subsidy of up to 50%. The same percentage of subsidy will be provided for buying a bus for public transport. We want development that maintains environmental balance.
Is the HP government planning to legalise cannabis farming in the face of an acute shortfall in revenues?
The policy is being framed for the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes only and can earn state revenues to the tune of Rs 1,500 to 2,000 crore. We have discussed it, and the decision will be taken after due consideration. We are planning to send teams abroad to study hemp growing.
You are now the only Congress chief minister in the heartland state.
What has led to the party’s dismal performance?
We have got more votes than the BJP in the five states, even if we could win in only one, which is Telangana. So, the impact of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is evident. Winning and losing are part of the electoral process in any democracy. Our ideology is firmly embedded in secularism. Congress remains rooted in its ideology, which remains vibrant and provides an alternative for the people of the country.
You have had no experience working in government in the past. So, what has been the experience of dealing with the bureaucracy?
I have spent decades in public life since our student days. I do not come from a political family. I have had a humble beginning. But we are well aware of people’s problems, and as their representatives, we try to resolve the issues to their satisfaction. The power may come and go, and I am well aware of that. What one does for the people while in government is what matters.