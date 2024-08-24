Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla receives Sahitya Akademi Fellowship

"I'm thankful to Sahitya Akademi for making it to my place to give me this honour. I never expected to receive such a great honour. I'm very happy to find myself among the distinguished writers who have received Sahitya Akademi Fellowship so far," Shukla said in a statement.

Born on January 1, 1937, in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Shukla began his creative journey with the poetry collection "Lagbhag Jai Hind".

Shukla is known for creating a completely new aesthetic sense of poetry and prose through his works such as Woh Admi Chala Gaya Naya Garam Coat Pahankar Vichar Ki Tarah, Sab Kuchh Hona Bacha Rahega, Kavita Se Lambi Kavita and Akash Dharati Ko Khatkhatata Hai.