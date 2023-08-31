Hindustan Pencils takes a stand against scammers: Urges public awareness on fake job offers

Being the pioneers and leader in manufacturing pencils & other stationery items since the year 1958 through advanced technology, HPPL has never authorised any such employment offers of work from home pencil packing job.

HPPL would like to bring to the notice of all job aspirants and the general public that recruitment in HPPL is carried out through a well-established selection process. It is clarified that no websites or agencies have been authorised by HPPL either to show vacancy position on its site or to accept any application for recruitment on behalf of HPPL.

They also refrain from requesting any payment from job seekers under any circumstances. Therefore, any job postings that require money in exchange for work-from-home pencil packing job are false, fake & bogus.