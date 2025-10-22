<p>Bengaluru: As Bengaluru celebrated the second day of Deepavali, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 98 per cent better than last Deepavali and 7 per cent lower than a normal day, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said.</p>.<p>However, there was a notable rise in noise pollution compared to last year.</p>.Over 90 cracker-related eye injuries reported across Bengaluru.<p>Monitoring stations at Majestic and Mysuru Road reported AQI levels of 104 and 109, respectively. On the first day of Deepavali last year, AQI levels in Hebbal had touched 263, Hombegowda Nagar 121, Silk Board Junction 170, Mysuru Road 122, and Jayanagar 136.</p>.<p>Peenya saw a 52 per cent increase in air pollution compared to pre-Deepavali levels, while Hoskote and Dasarahalli also recorded higher readings. In contrast, AQI showed improvement at stations in Mysuru Road, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar, Hebbal and Silk Board Junction.</p>.<p>Officials attributed the improved air quality to reduced traffic congestion, as many residents travelled out of Bengaluru to celebrate Deepavali in their hometowns.</p>.<p>A senior KSPCB official said air pollution levels were expected to rise as people continued to burst firecrackers on Tuesday night and Wednesday.</p>.<p>AQI levels above 100 are considered unsafe and can cause breathing discomfort among persons with lung or heart ailments, as well as among children and older adults.</p>