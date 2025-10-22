<p>Bengaluru: Oliver Jones, a Welsh game designer and entrepreneur, has said he “still loves Bengaluru” despite being attacked by stray dogs while out for a run near Old Airport Road.</p>.<p>Two dogs followed him for 100 metres as he was running around Old Airport Road. One caught up to him at the old airport entrance and "took a chunk of my ankle", he recounted.</p>.<p>The incident came just a week after his wife narrowly escaped a similar attack during an evening run, prompting him to switch to daytime jogging.</p>.Blue-collar job-seekers in Bengaluru taken for a European 'ride'.<p>His post on X recounting the attack went viral, garnering over 6.4 lakh views, 625 reposts, and 300 comments. He shared a hospital photo with a caption that read, “I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore.”</p>.<p>The post sparked mixed reactions — while some offered medical advice on rabies vaccination, others questioned why he continued to stay in India.</p>.<p>In response, Jones said he was “willing to go all the way” for what he believes in, especially considering he built two startups worth $100 million in Bengaluru, "after landing in a new country with only $300". </p>.<p>He said the incident would not change his affection for Bengaluru or its people. “It’s not me against the world — I now have a community backing me,” he said.</p>.<p>Several X users highlighted that the incident underscores the city’s growing stray dog menace, noting that a foreign national's bite could spark greater awareness to the problem. Some others shared similar experiences of being chased or bitten.</p>