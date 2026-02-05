<p>Hyderabad: In a shocking case of greed, a brother allegedly hired killers to brutally murder his sister over a 4-acre ancestral property dispute in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a>'s Chevella. </p><p>Moinabad police arrested four suspects on Thursday, including the victim's elder brother, G Raju, for the murder of advocate G Swapna at Chevella Court.</p><p>The attack unfolded on Wednesday when Swapna, accompanied by her mother Venkatamma, visited their land in Kethireddypally village, Moinabad mandal, to conduct a survey with local witnesses. As Swapna and her mother returned toward the Venkatapur-Nakkalaplly road, the accused rammed them with an Innova car. </p><p>According to Moinabad police Swapna then fell into a pit, where the assailants beat her viciously with sticks and rocks, then slit her throat with a knife. </p>.Class 12 student assaults teacher with sharp weapon, bites her lip for rejecting his proposal in UP .<p>Despite Venkatamma's desperate attempts to intervene, the girl died on the spot from severe bleeding.</p><p>Chevella zone ACP Yoges Gautam said that Raju orchestrated the plot to seize the disputed land. Learning of the survey that morning, he and three accomplices armed with sticks, rocks, a sickle, and traveling in a Innova and a scooty ambushed Swapna. </p><p>They first struck her vehicle, then battered her head with stones and slashed her throat and body with the sickle. Confirming her death, the group fled the scene, said Yogesh Gautam.</p>