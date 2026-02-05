Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of re-aligned Metro line in Nagarbhavi

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha observed that it is for the concerned authorities to determine the route of a metro line.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 14:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 14:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtPILMetro line

Follow us on :

Follow Us