<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the re-alignment of the purple line of Namma Metro near Nagarbhavi. </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha observed that it is for the concerned authorities to determine the route of a metro line.</p><p>"We don't consider it appropriate to entertain a PIL for examining the route of a metro line. It's for the concerned authorities to determine the same. The determination of the route of a metro line would require consideration of various factors including the number of commuters it would serve," the division bench said.</p><p>The petition was filed by Nagarabhavi Property Owners and Business Establishments Welfare Association. The petitioners contended that the original plan on the Outer Ring Road was from Dwaraka Nagar station to Chowdeshwari Nagar station. </p><p>It was submitted that the re-alignment, from Nagarbhavi circle to Sumanhalli cross via Vinayaka layout, Papareddypalya and BDA complex, Nagarbhavi, would seriously impact the green cover. </p><p>According to the petitioners, the re-aligned metro line would require more than 600 trees to be felled. In addition, more than 600 houses would also be demolished.</p><p>The petitioners also placed on record a Rapid Environmental Impact Assessment as well as the photographs showing the trees which would be destroyed. The petitioner contended that maintaining the metro line in the outer region would avoid such environmental damage. The petitioners sought directions to cancel the realigned route plan from Nagarbhavi circle to Sumanhalli cross via Vinayaka layout, Papareddypalya and BDA complex Nagarbhavi.</p><p>However, the division bench noted that the determination of the route of a metro line would require consideration of various factors. "However, considering that the petitioner has annexed a report regarding the impact on the environment, we consider it apposite to direct the respondents to consider the same," the bench said, while disposing of the petition.</p>