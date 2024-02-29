House of rat-hole miner deployed in Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops razed in DDA's demolition drive

New Delhi: A demolition drive by DDA razed several houses in Khajoori Khas on Wednesday, and one of those now homeless is Wakeel Hassan, a rat-hole miner feted for saving the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi’s Silkyara tunnel with his team last year in November.

"We rescued 41 people in the Silkyara tunnel and in return we got this. Earlier, I had requested the authorities and the government to give this house to us but to no avail. Today, without any information, DDA came and demolished it," Hassan alleged.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the demolition drive was carried out on land that was “part of planned development land”. Police said several structures built illegally were demolished during the drive.