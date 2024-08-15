How did chief ministers get the right to hoist the national flag 50 years ago?

Chennai: Only in 1974, 27 years after India gained Independence, chief ministers of states got the opportunity to hoist the national tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Till then, governors were doing the honours on both Independence Day and Republic Day which irked the then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Karunanidhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in February 1974 pointing out the “injustice” being rendered to elected Chief Ministers of state. Months later, in July, the Union Government issued orders that chief ministers would hoist the national flag on Independence Day, while the Governor would do the honours on Republic Day.

It was to this day, 50 years ago, chief ministers, for the first time, unfurled the national flag in their respective state capitals.