How Hathras figured in Swami Vivekananda's life

In the book titled 'Monastic Disciples of Swami Vivekananda' written by Swami Abjajananda, the author says, "In the latter half of 1888, a wandering monk was travelling to Rishikesh from Vrindavan, when he got down from the train at the Hathras station. How, and with whose help he was to proceed further was uncertain. Despite this, the monk was absolutely calm, and there was no sign of anxiety on his face. On the contrary, his eyes radiated a strong air of detachment and self-confidence. However, his journey had tied him, and he was sitting on a bench on the platform."

"The station master happened to see the monk. His bright eyes and his happy countenance attracted him, so he went to him and started a conversation. 'Well, Swamiji' he said, 'Why are you sitting here? Won't you go further?' 'Yes surely I will go,' answered the monk. Slightly encouraged, the station master came closer and asked, ‘Swamiji, would you like to have a smoke?' This time the monk answered in a detached way, 'Yes, if you offer me one'," the author says further in the book.