<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, labeling him as "the most unfit" person to have ever held that portfolio in India. </p><p>At least 12 people were killed and 20 injured in a high-intensity explosion near the iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.</p><p>"Amit Shah is the most unfit home minister in India's history," Priyank, who is also a Karnataka government spokesperson, told reporters. "How many more people should die before he resigns? In any other country, the home minister would have resigned by now," he said. </p><p>"We've seen Delhi, Manipur, Pulwama, Pahalgam...have we found any answers? How long before Shah resigns? Why is (PM) Modi scared of Shah so much? Does he fear that Gujarat secrets will be out?" Priyank said, adding that thousands of people had died due to intelligence failure. </p><p>Priyank also criticised Shah for his claims during election speeches. "As home minister, he makes election speeches saying Bangladeshis are entering the country. Who is responsible for that? Is it the Opposition? They (BJP government) have no accountability," he said. </p>