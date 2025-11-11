Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'How many more should die': Priyank Kharge calls Amit Shah 'most incompetent' Home Minister, demands his resignation over Delhi blast

At least 12 people were killed and 20 injured in a high-intensity explosion near the iconic Red Fort on Monday evening.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsAmit ShahKarnatakaIndian PoliticsPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us