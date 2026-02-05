Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

I praise India for having assumed leadership for AI Impact Summit: UN chief Antonio Guterres

Secretary General Guterres will be travelling to India to attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 that will be held on February 19-20 in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsAntonio GuterresUNAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us