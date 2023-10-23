IAEA chief Grossi to visit Mumbai on Oct 25

Mumbai: As part of his important India visit, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi would be touring Mumbai during which he would visit several nuclear facilities.
During his Mumbai trip, scheduled on October 25-26, Grossi will visit to the offices of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Bhabha Atomic Research Institute (BARC) and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to witness the ongoing development in the field of nuclear science and technology in India.
He is also expected to meet Atomic Energy Commission Chairman (DAE) Dr Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Director Vivek Bhasin and Tata Memorial Hospital Director Dr R A Badwe.
“The IAEA DG would meet top officials to discuss advancement in various useful applications of nuclear energy and importance of nuclear power to generate clean and safe electricity in achieving the target of net-zero, through bilateral talks,” officials said.