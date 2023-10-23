IAEA chief Grossi to visit Mumbai on Oct 25

Mumbai: As part of his important India visit, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi would be touring Mumbai during which he would visit several nuclear facilities.

During his Mumbai trip, scheduled on October 25-26, Grossi will visit to the offices of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Bhabha Atomic Research Institute (BARC) and Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) to witness the ongoing development in the field of nuclear science and technology in India.