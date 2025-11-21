<p>Medininagar: At least 20 robbers held the family of a government teacher hostage at gunpoint and looted their house for four hours in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Kukhi village within Haidernagar police station limits on Thursday night.</p>.<p>Station house officer Afzal Ansari said the gang, carrying pistols and knives, beat teacher Mrityunjay Mehta and his wife Anita Devi with iron rods and wreaked havoc inside the house.</p>.Jharkhand: Family kills teen girl after catching her with boyfriend, tries to cremate body.<p>He said the robbers looted gold and silver jewellery, cash and other valuables worth several lakhs of rupees.</p>.<p>The injured couple is undergoing treatment at Hussainabad sub-divisional hospital.</p>.<p>Their statements will be recorded to identify the robbers, Ansari said.</p>.<p>An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons, and the case is being investigated thoroughly, he said. </p>