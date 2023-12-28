If EVMs not 'fixed' before LS polls, BJP can win over 400 seats: Sam Pitroda

On his comments about the Ram temple, Pitroda said, "My comments on the Ram mandir got twisted. I am basically protecting the Constitution. I am saying that religion is a very personal matter, leave it to the people. Of course you celebrate, people should celebrate what they want to. But don't complicate with politics."

Asked about opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc, of which the Congress is also a part, not picking Rahul Gandhi as its prime ministerial face, Pitroda said, "The INDIA alliance is not projecting anybody for the PM post. The alliance has collectively decided that we get to that after the election because right now the priority is to mobilise 60 per cent of the people who don't vote for the BJP", he said and added that the members of the bloc will decide as a group who should be the prime ministerial candidate.