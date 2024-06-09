IIT JEE-Advanced results announced: Check out the toppers

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from IIT Bombay zone is the topper among female candidates with 332 marks. Her all-India rank is 7.

Four among the top 10 rank-holders are from IIT Madras. The second rank has been bagged by Aditya (Delhi zone) followed by Bhogalpalli Sandesh (Madras zone) at the third position.

Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone), have bagged the subsequent ranks in that order.

