IIT-M patents technology that can generate power from tidal, wind sources

A wind turbine mounted on a vehicle’s roof will employ the converter technology to generate wind energy as well as convert tidal energy into electrical energy. “The energy output of the system or gadget is entirely renewable and sustainable. The roof-mounted solar panel could also be used to power other equipment on mobile vehicles,” the institute added.

The research was undertaken by Mr Sadham Usean Ramasamy, a PhD research scholar with the IIT-M, and Prof A Seshadri Sekhar, who is currently on deputation to IIT-Palakkad as its director.

Sekhar said the current invention creates electricity using only one vertical axis wind turbine, a horizontal converter mechanism, and no hydraulic set generator based on pendulum support. The current converter also has a variety of height adjustable guider support mechanisms to help regulate the height of the elliptical plate attached to the main shaft, he added.

“The current idea, on the other hand, lacks a horizontal axis turbine and is entirely onshore, therefore there is no severe corrosion problem. Furthermore, the converter is a remote-controlled system that can be relocated to any position based on wave height and power generation requirements,” he said.

The five gear converters will help operate at least one generator and install at least one vertical axis wind turbine on the roof of a double decker vehicle.

To reduce electricity use, the current innovation is an energy converter system that creates electricity in coastal areas. It also has fewer operating expenses, requires less maintenance, and produces clean energy. It can also be used as a moving vehicle, the professor added.

“With a lot of potential and the rare capacity to be entirely predictable, tidal energy is a clean, sustainable energy source. The potential industry partners of this technology include companies in the power sector, solar and wind energy,” Ramasamy said.