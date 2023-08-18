IIT-M Students’ Hyperloop team emerges among top 3 at global event

Avishkar Hyperloop of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), the only non-European team to be nominated in several categories, has emerged among the top three teams globally in certain technical categories at the recently-held European Hyperloop Week 2023 (EHW).

Team Avishkar Hyperloop comprises an IIT-M student team with more than 50 members, focused on revolutionising transportation with sustainable hyperloop technologies with funding support from various stakeholders, including the Union Government.