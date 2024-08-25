Implement caste census now or you'll see next PM do it: Rahul Gandhi to Modi

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" in Prayagraj, Gandhi had said, "Ninety per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Asserting that before ensuring the participation of various sections of the society, there is a need to ascertain their numbers, Gandhi had said, "For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policy making. It is a tool for policy making. We cannot make policies in the reality of India without a caste census." He had said just like the Constitution, the "caste census" is a policy framework and a guide for the Congress.