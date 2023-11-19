In governors vs states, SC sends an unambiguous message

Without being dogmatic or exhaustive, these situations relate to (a) the choice of the Prime Minister (Chief Minister), restricted though this choice is by the paramount consideration that he should command a majority in the House; (b) the dismissal of a government which has lost its majority in the House but refuses to quit office; c) the dissolution of the House where an appeal to the country is necessary, although in this area the Head of state should avoid getting involved in politics and must be advised by his Prime Minister (Chief Minister) who will eventually take the responsibility for the step.”