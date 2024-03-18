In letters: Smaller parties communicated an array of views on electoral bonds to EC

Smaller parties have expressed varied concerns regarding electoral bonds, as evidenced by their communication to the Election Commission last year regarding the donations received through these bonds.

Dushyant Singh, the president of the Shram Shakti Party (Delhi), conveyed to the Election Commission on November 15 last year that his party had not received any funds through electoral bonds.

In addition, he highlighted the prevailing political climate in the country, stating, “...we are not taking any donation and membership fee etc keeping in view the present political situation since the last five years.” While not explicitly naming any party, his remarks appeared to align with the Opposition's criticism of the ruling BJP.

Labour Party’s National Treasurer, Bharti, also aimed to hit the bullseye, stating that the party has not contested any elections due to financial constraints. As a party representing the poor, there is no question of electoral funds, and therefore, electoral bonds are nil.

Rashtriya Janadhikar Party president Mahesh Parcha raised another question: how will the poor, who cannot even contribute money to the party funds, buy electoral bonds? "Only big parties receive money through electoral bonds," he remarked.

The Tamil Nadu Mahatma Gandhi Makkal Katchi Party informed the EC that its bank balance is just Rs 798.20 and requested financial assistance. "It is very difficult to run day-to-day affairs for the party," the party stated.

The Bharat ka Kisan Mazdoor Party informed the EC that it is not considered a major party but rather a minor one, resulting in no donations from industrialists or businessmen through electoral bonds.

The Bharatiya Sarvodaya Party demanded that unrecognized parties should also be allowed to collect funds through electoral bonds if they are contesting in Lok Sabha polls.

United Naga Democratic Party’s P Yibemo Kikoni informed the EC that his party will not be contesting the Nagaland elections in 2023 or the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, thus the issue of electoral bonds did not arise.

The Parisara Bandhu Party stated that theirs is a new party and they have not secured even 1% of votes in any election, which is a criterion they have to satisfy to be eligible for electoral bonds.

The Bharat Jodo Party mentioned that it has not completed one year of its existence, and therefore, is not eligible for electoral bonds.

Parties that declared they did not receive a single electoral bond donation included AJSU, All India NR Congress Puducherry, DMDK, Bodoland Peoples Front, AGP, and Kerala Congress (M).

Parties from Karnataka, including Indian Movement Party, Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, Manava Party, Sarva Janata Party, Rashtriya Aarakshak Manch, Kannada Nadu Party, Bhartiya Praja Shakti, Bharatiya Peoples Party, Bharatiya Prajagala Kalyan Paksha National Party, and Bengaluru Navanirman Party, have not received any donations through electoral bonds.

Interestingly, the dataset released by the EC also includes one letter from the Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party, which complained about the non-availability of the Deputy CEO in Telangana, although it did not have any link to the electoral bonds issue.