In Pics| Indian Prime Ministers & their terms of office

With BJP-led NDA expected to get 293 seats, Narendra Modi is expected to take charge as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. Here, we list Indian prime ministers and their terms of office since Independence in 1947.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 13:28 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru (1947-1964): Nehru was the first Prime Minister of India and played a crucial role in shaping modern India and establishing a democratic and secular state.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Indira Gandhi (1966-1977, 1980-1984): The first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister of India. Indira Gandhi is known for her centralizing policies and efforts to reduce poverty.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Manmohan Singh (2004-2014): After serving key positions in finance ministry for decades, Manmohan Singh served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014. He is known for liberalisation policies of Indian economy, and he's government initiated major social programs like the MGNREGA, and the nation saw economic growth under his tenure.

Credit: PTI

Narendra Modi (2014-Present): Narendra Modi emerged as one of the most influential and powerful prime minister in India. Under his tenure the nation saw immense growth as he brought several reforms focusing on economic reforms, digitalisation of public infrastructure, and multi-modal infrastructural development. His government has also implemented significant policies like GST, and the abrogation of Article 370.

Credit: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1996, 1998-2004): AB Vajpayee served twice as Prime Minister of India, first from 16 May to 1 June 1996, and then from 19 March 1998 to 22 May 2004. His tenure saw nuclear tests in 1998, the Kargil War, and significant infrastructure projects like the Golden Quadrilateral.

Credit: PTI

Rajiv Gandhi (1984-1989): After taking Prime Minister's position, Rajiv Gandhi modernised India’s telecom sector and promoted technology.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

PV Narasimha Rao (1991-1996): Narasimha Rao is often credited with liberalising the Indian economy and initiating major economic reforms that transformed the economy of India. He served as India's prime minister for 4 years and 330 days.

Credit: PTI

Morarji Desai (1977-1979): Morarji Desai led the first non-Congress government and worked on promoting transparency and fighting corruption.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Lal Bahadur Shastri (1964-1966): Shastri served as the second prime minister of India from 1964 to 1966. He promoted the White Revolution and coined the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan." His tenure also witnessed Indo-Pakistan War of 1965.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Vishwanath Pratap Singh (1989-1990): VP Singh work towards the upliftment of OBCs and implemented the Mandal Commission recommendations, increasing reservations for OBCs.

Credit: Special Arrangement

HD Deve Gowda (1996-1997): HD Gowda served as the 11th prime minister of India from 1 June 1996 to 21 April 1997. He focused on agrarian issues and rural development during his short tenure.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

IK Gujral (1997-1998): IK Gujral served as India's Prime Minister from 1997 to 1998. He is famous for the Gujral Doctrine in foreign policy, emphasising good relations with neighboring countries.

Credit: X/@MahilaCongress

Chandra Shekhar (1990-1991): Chandra Shekhar faced significant economic challenges during his term. He held the position for a mere 223 days.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Charan Singh (1979-1980): Charan Singh focused on agricultural and rural development but his government fell before he could implement major policies. He served as the Prime Minister of India for 170 days.

Credit: PTI

Published 04 June 2024, 13:28 IST
